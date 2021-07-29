Coronavirus Updates

D.C. Mayor reinstates indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status

Coronavirus

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a press briefing Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser is reinstating a mask mandate. People over the age of two will be required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The updated mask requirement will be in effect starting Saturday, July 31. “Given the trends and cases we see, we want to get ahead of it and nip it in the bud as fast as we can, and we now masks can be effective in doing that,” the Mayor said.

