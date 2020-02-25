Desperate to stop virus’ spread, countries limit travel

NEW YORK (AP) – U.S. health officials warned that the fast-spreading coronavirus is certain to reach the country at some point, just as their counterparts in Europe and Asia scrambled to contain outbreaks.

Some countries are erecting police checkpoints, issuing travel warnings and suspending flights, vowing to check the spread of the disease.

Reports of new clusters far from the virus’ apparent origin point in China drove worries in financial markets for a second straight day. But with a widening global crisis encompassing not just Asia, but also Europe and the Middle East, there is a sense the virus will inevitably press into new places.

Read more information on the Coronavirus situation from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, Stocks slumped and bond prices soared for the second day in a row as fears spread that the widening virus outbreak will put the brakes on the global economy.

The losses came a day after the market’s biggest drop in two years.

Investors plowed money into bonds, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury to a record low. Mastercard joined a growing list of companies warning that the outbreak would hurt its finances.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 878 points, or 3.1%, to 27,081. The S&P 500 fell 97 points, or 3%, to 3,128. The Nasdaq lost 255 points, or 2.8%, to 8,965.

