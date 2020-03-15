WV DHHR: Still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are still no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in West Virginia.

As of Saturday night, West Virginia, through its public health lab, has tested 39 residents for COVID-19, with 38 results coming back negative. The other test result is still pending.

Now that COVID-19 testing is expanded and available through commercial laboratories and some hospitals, DHHR is only reporting those tests that have been processed through its state public health lab.

An information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 has been established. Operators are available 24/7, toll-free at 1-800-887-4304.

You can also find the the most up to date information online by visiting www.coronavirus.wv.gov or http://www.cdc.gov/COVID19.