Do you have a common cold or COVID-19?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you’re feeling sick this time of year, you may be asking yourself “is it a cold or COVID?”

“Respiratory viruses that you spread by coughing, sneezing, wiping your nose, and touching a friend. Probably the most common virus we see right now is Picornavirus, and so that’s the common cold virus,” said Dr. Robin Darnell, with Kids Pediatrics.

Dr. Darnell says another common cold includes respiratory syncytial virus or R.S.V. In addition to COVID, Dr. Darnell says you should look out for the flu because it’s expected to increase significantly.

“What’s tricky is they all kind of seem similar at the beginning. It’s kind of hard to tell,” said Dr. Darnell.

Once you have determined your symptoms, Dr. Darnell advises you to speak with your primary care provider and take a COVID test for safety.

“We test here twice a day. We do it outside in the parking lot in case they do have COVID. We can do strep tests and nasal swabs, we collect all that information and send it to the hospital. Then the providers send it your way. Within hours we have answers for them that it’s just a common cold, or it’s COVID,” said Dr. Darnell.

