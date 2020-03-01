Dominican Republic, France report Caribbean virus cases

FILE – In this April 14, 2008 file photo, the Fred Olson Cruise Liner Braemar is docked at the port in Havana, Cuba. On Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 the Dominican Republic turned back the Braemar because some on board showed potential symptoms of the new coronavirus COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Health officials in the Dominican Republic and France have reported the first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the tourist-rich Caribbean.

Dominican Public Health Minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas said Sunday that a 62-year-old Italian man was being treated in isolation at a military hospital and “has not shown serious complications.”

France also reported a case on its Caribbean island of Guadeloupe.

The announcements came shortly before the Braemar cruise ship that had been denied entry to the Dominican Republic due to the virus fears apparently at last found a place to dock – the Dutch territory of St. Maarten.