Don’t want the COVID vaccine? How big of a risk are you really taking?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The push to get the COVID-19 vaccine has been reinvigorated since the Delta variant showed up, and statistics show that over 90% of hospitalizations are now among the unvaccinated.

Every social media post about the vaccine garners a slew of comments from those who took the shot and those who say they are going to pass.

We all know the vaccine protects you against COVID-19 and offers protection against the Delta variant. For those who are vaccinated and end up getting a breakthrough case of COVID-19, the symptoms are typically mild.

How much of a risk are you taking by not getting the vaccine? Reports show that most who get COVID-19 suffer mild symptoms, and some may not even know they have it. Also, the recovery rate is pretty high at over 90%.

But one of the big reasons behind the push to get vaccinated is not that you might get seriously ill but that you may carry it to some who could. That’s been the message all along.

Now with the Delta variant impacting younger people and putting school-age children at risk, the need to get vaccinated has less to do with how sick any one person will get and more to do with protecting others. And keeping cases down will allow schools and businesses to stay open.

The risk of getting COVID-19 is different depending on where you live. The risk is different in California than it is in Ohio, but the latest map released from the Centers for Disease Control shows Ohio ticking up in cases of the Delta variant with 60 to 750 cases. California is only one level up at 751+ cases.

So estimating your chance of getting the virus could come in a mathematical model published in Winter 2021 in the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering magazine. The mathematical model contains 10 transmission variables, which multiplied together yield a calculation of the possibility that an individual will be infected with COVID-19. The proposed formula is called the Contagion Airborne Transmission inequality.

If you’re a math wiz, calculating your risk is possible but not likely for the average person, but health officials are in unison when they say the risk of getting COVID-19 and the possibility of infecting someone else far outweighs any statistical probability of any one person coming in contact with the virus.

Dr. Gregory Poland, of the Mayo Clinic, is a leading expert on vaccines. In a recent interview with the CBS affiliate in Tampa, Florida, Poland said the Delta variant “will find you.”

Poland said many people have a false sense of security if they are not vaccinated and have not yet gotten COVID-19.

He is also worried about children too young to get the vaccine and teens whose parents are on the fence.

Many hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine are worried about side effects and some deadly interactions.

The Centers for Disease Control says there are two serious types of health problems after vaccination, both of which are rare. These are anaphylaxis and thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after vaccination with J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine.

According to the CDC, a small number of people have had a severe allergic reaction (called “anaphylaxis”) after vaccination. Anaphylaxis can occur after any vaccination. If this occurs, vaccination providers have medicines available to effectively and immediately treat the reaction.

After you get a COVID-19 vaccine, you will be asked to stay for 15 to 30 minutes so you can be observed in case you have a severe allergic reaction and need immediate treatment.

After receiving the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, there is a risk for a rare but serious adverse event—blood clots with low platelets (thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or TTS). There are other COVID-19 vaccines available for which this risk has not been seen.

Women younger than 50 years old should especially be aware of their increased risk for this rare adverse event. This adverse event is rare, occurring at a rate of about 7 per 1 million vaccinated women between 18 and 49 years old. For women 50 years and older and men of all ages, this adverse event is even rarer.