Essential workers over 50 soon to be eligible for COVID-19

The state’s death toll now stands at 2,175.

But there is good news.

6.2 percent of the state’s population has now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which means they’ve received both doses.

During Wednesday’s press briefing Governor Jim Justice announced a new category of people will soon be eligible to get the vaccinations.

Justice began Wednesday’s briefing urging West Virginians not to become numbed by the ever-growing number of COVID-19 deaths in the Mountain State.

“And all the attention and all the prayers and all the concern well we’ve lost four times the Sago Mine since Monday,” he said.

For the first time since November 11th, said Justice, ICU rates for COVID-19 in the state stand at less than 100 people.

The Governor’s COVID-19 task force attributes this trend to West Virginia’s vaccination rate, which is currently one of the highest in the nation.

That said, don’t expect to see COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted any time soon.

“We’re seeing good news which is fantastic we know that there is a turbulent storm that could be coming toward us and it is really to our benefit to prevent that from entering West Virginia,” said COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh.

Marsh was talking about the variant strains from the UK and South Africa which haven’t been found here — but have been found in nearby states.

And starting as soon as next week, state officials say essential workers over the age of 50 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It is the craziest thing in the world to not take this vaccine,” said Justice.

Under the federal pharmacy program, Walgreens and other pharmacies will soon begin helping roll out the vaccines.

