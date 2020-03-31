Facebook expands ‘community help’ feature

MENLO PARK, CA (CNN) – Facebook is trying to make it easier for neighbors to help each other during the coronavirus pandemic.

The social media platform is rolling out a new feature called “community help.”

It allows users to post requests — or offers — to do things like pick up groceries, run errands or donate to fundraisers.

You’ll be able to see these posts within a 50-mile radius of your home.

Facebook says it decided to implement the feature because it noticed users were already offering or asking for help … And it wanted to make the process easier.

Other social media platforms like “next door” have similar features — but Facebook says its scale of two billion users will give it an advantage.

“Community help” is scheduled to roll out in the US, UK, France, Australia and Canada in days.

It is expected to become available in more countries in a few weeks.

