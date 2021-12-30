Father writes book after daughter’s bout with COVID-related illness

SISSIONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – You may have heard of a condition children can get if they become infected with COVID-19. MIS-C, or multi-inflammatory syndrome in children, is an illness that can inflame a child’s organs.

Last year, we first told you about Katarina Lowe. She was 11 years old at the time and didn’t know the impact MIS-C would have on her and her family a year and a half later. “When I first got this I was 11 years old. A lot of time has passed since then though,” said Katarina.

Katarina is an ordinary 12-year-old girl. She likes to read, hike, and play with her little sister. But that all came to a halt in August of 2020 when she spent two weeks in the ICU, including six days on a ventilator. “A lot of people they like to classify this type of thing as ‘oh another COVID thing, oh another thing people are exaggerating about,’ but these things really do affect people,” she said.

Katarina was able to recover and come home to be with her family again. Her father Michl calls it a miracle and says it was the inspiration to write his book “Prayers from the Valley.” “I wanted to put Katarina’s story out there for people to look to and grab a hold of something and have some hope,” said Michl Lowe.

“Seeing it from his point of view, and seeing what he had to go through, I mean there are parts in this book where I even tear up. Even though I know the ending, I’m just like ‘don’t cry don’t cry.” Katarina Lowe

Today, the Lowe family doesn’t take a day for granted and clings on to one word: hope.

“All we ever get is bad news. Oh there’s more mandates, this variant is popping up, there’s more restrictions and people are angry at or having a hard time or financial struggles or inflation or everything else and there’s always bad news. And I feel like being able to tell a story where, yeah bad things happen, but there is hope and there is good things that can come out of darkness.” Michl Lowe, Author, Katarina’s Father

“I remember singing ‘This Little Light of Mine’ and having that little bit of hope. Just that little bit of hope,” said Katarina reminiscing on her time spent in the hospital.

The book “Prayers From the Valley” can be found on Amazon as a paperback or on the Kindle.

