Fauci on working with companies to produce vaccine

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOWK) – Dr. Anthony Fauci said at Thursday’s coronavirus task force briefing “we’re working with a variety of companies” to produce a COVID-19 vaccine while it’s still being tested.
He said, ” … that’s one of the things we’re really gonna push on, is to be able to have it ready if, in fact, it works.”
A vaccine may be a year to a year and a half away from being available.
