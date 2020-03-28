Fauci on working with companies to produce vaccine

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOWK) – Dr. Anthony Fauci said at Thursday’s coronavirus task force briefing “we’re working with a variety of companies” to produce a COVID-19 vaccine while it’s still being tested.

He said, ” … that’s one of the things we’re really gonna push on, is to be able to have it ready if, in fact, it works.”

A vaccine may be a year to a year and a half away from being available.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories