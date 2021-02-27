Fort Campbell soldiers head to Florida in vaccination effort

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

FORT CAMPBELL, KY (AP) — Some soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division are heading to Florida to help with the vaccination effort there.

Fort Campbell on the Kentucky-Tennessee border says about 130 soldiers deployed Friday.

The soldiers going to Orlando as part of the Army’s effort to support Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination centers.

The Biden administration plans to establish 100 federally assisted vaccination sites nationwide in cooperation with state authorities.