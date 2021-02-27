Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Fort Campbell soldiers head to Florida in vaccination effort

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

FORT CAMPBELL, KY (AP) — Some soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division are heading to Florida to help with the vaccination effort there.

Fort Campbell on the Kentucky-Tennessee border says about 130 soldiers deployed Friday.

The soldiers going to Orlando as part of the Army’s effort to support Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination centers.

The Biden administration plans to establish 100 federally assisted vaccination sites nationwide in cooperation with state authorities.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS