Free at-home COVID-19 tests given to Ohioans in need

PORTSMOUTH, OH. (WOWK) – On Thursday, Compass Community Health distributed more than 400 free at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents in the area.

This is part of a state-wide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Compass Community’s Operations Director, Greg Gulker said this area is one of the most under served population’s throughout the Scioto county.

Residents took advantage and said they are grateful to have access to free at-home testing kits in order to protect themselves and those around them.



“It’s nice to have instead of going to the hospital,” said Portsmouth resident, Nathan Holsinger. “You can know you’re safe, keeping my parents safe, and my kids instead of just dragging it out.”

The organization said early detection of COVID-19 is critical to slowing the spread, and these kits will only help. They plan to hold more events like this in the future.

