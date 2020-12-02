Free in-home COVID-19 tests will be available for WV residents

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — During his COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Jim Justice has announced in-home COVID-19 tests will be available in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the in-home test will be saliva-based PCR tests and provided by Vault Health. Secretary Bill Crouch says PCR tests are considered the “gold standard” in COVID-19 detection with high accuracy rates, as effective as all drive-up tests.

According to the governor, Vault Health will mail the kits out when requested, walk people through the tests either by call or online and once the test is done and mailed back, Vault Health will give the results are fairly quick.

Justice says any fees will be waived once a West Virginia address is entered on the Vault Health website.