Giant Eagle to reinstate mask-wearing for team members and guests

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – With the rise of COVID-19 cases, Giant Eagle believes the safety measures they have been using may not be enough. To minimize the risks of guests and workers contracting the virus, the company is reinstituting the wearing of face masks, cloth face coverings or face shields for all individuals this week regardless of vaccination status. This mask-wearing will be required for all Giant Eagle stores, including both Morgantown locations.

According to Giant Eagle, Inc., masks will be required for all employees beginning on Wednesday, August 4. The company believes, “Taking this important step will allow us to best protect one another and our guests.”

For guests, Giant Eagle is strongly suggesting that guests comply with the same mask requirement starting Friday, August 6. Complimentary masks will be provided at the store for guests who do not have one with them during their visit.

Giant Eagle and its team members also continue to encourage guests to use the curbside pickup and delivery services. By allowing employees to shop for guests, the risk of COVID-19 through guest contact is significantly less.

The company also are taking the following precautions within its workforce to prevent further spread of COVID-19:

Increasing the resources dedicated to educating employees about the benefits and risks of COVID-19 vaccinations

Actively reviewing paths forward regarding a potential vaccination requirement for all Team Members.

Giant Eagle Inc. hopes that through these and other efforts, they can do their part to keep communities healthy, local businesses thriving and students and teachers in the best possible position for the upcoming school year.