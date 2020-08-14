Gov. Beshear: 77 kids under 18 years old with COVID-19

FRANKFORT KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced 679 new COVID-19 cases. 77 of those cases are kids under the age of 18 years old.
Beshear made the announcement press conference is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14.
Earlier today, Beshear helped cut the ribbon on the medical center’s new Appalachian Valley Center while also break ground on the new Children’s Hospital.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
