CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice said during his Jan. 24 COVID-19 press briefing that the federal government will be offering three free N95 masks per American.

A press release from Justice’s office says that masks will become available “later this week or next week” at pharmacies and community health centers.

Justice also reminded the public that you can order your four free COVID-19 test kits here from the federal government.