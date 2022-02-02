Gov. Justice requests to get relief from ‘crazy’ Biden healthcare worker vaccination mandate

FILE – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., on Nov. 3, 2020. West Virginia has joined the number of states allowing coronavirus booster shots for all adults. Justice announced Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, that anyone age 18 or older who already is fully vaccinated should get the COVID-19 booster. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 briefing on Feb. 2, 2022, he said that he, the Governor of Virginia, and the Governor of Tennesse wrote a letter to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) about getting “some kind of relief” for rural hospitals.

Gov. Justice said that he is asking for relief from, what he calls, a “crazy” mandate that healthcare workers be vaccinated.

Here is what Gov. Justice said about this:

We wrote a letter, the Governor of Tennessee, the Governor of Virginia, and myself requesting to get some kind of relief from these crazy mandates from the Biden adminstration where, basically, people were getting fired from in all these healthcare facilities because of mandates that you had to be vaccinated. We, in our rural hospitals, are destitute to keep the doors open as far as staffing and absolutely we have got to do that. Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV)

CMS told them that, “we’ll talk,” about getting relief or a “waiver” about this.

Later on in the briefing, Justice said:

You’re going to have one of two choices, and this is exactly what our waiver is about. We’re either going to risk closing the hospital, or those folks, in a rural hospital, there may be 3 people in the entire hospital that were not vaccinated and didn’t believe they ought to be vaccinated and we’re asking that they be allowed to work. Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV)

Justice then asks how many people anyone is encountering at a store or a sports event that are unvaccinated. He says that it is, “hundreds, upon hundreds, upon hundreds.”

If that be the case, what we are asking the federal government to do is give us some level of relief that we can keep the hospitals open. Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV)

He says that the two other governors and himself will be on the phone tomorrow, Feb. 3, 2022, with them to talk about getting the relief.

Even with that, Justice says he believes everyone should get vaccinated, and people are being “headstrong foolish” not getting a booster shot. He says that people should be “totally respectful” of other people’s decisions.