Health officials report 350th COVID-19 death in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health officials say one additional Kanawha County resident has died due to COVID-19.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed the death of a 58-year-old male who was unvaccinated.

The death brings the county to 350 deaths. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources lists the number of deaths related to the virus in Kanawha County at 380.

Local health officials have also confirmed 106 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of reported cases to 19,235. Active cases dropped by 53, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,900.

Both the WV DHHR County Alert System map and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Data Tracker map show Kanawha County in red. The CDC COVID report also shows a new rate of 533.34 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. Kanawha County has an estimated population of 178,124 people.