Home pool sales skyrocket amid pandemic

NEW YORK (CBS) – Some states are now allowing public pools to reopen, but many people dove into buying pools for their homes during stay-at-home orders. The rush of orders for backyard pools when the pandemic hit led to a backlog.

The Donohoe family in New York got a new pool finished just in time for the hot weather. Anne Donohoe says the pool is “totally saving us this summer.”

Christopher Lombardo from Allstar Swimming Pools in New York says the demand continues.

“We get about, I would say about 30 to 40 calls every day,” he said.

In Massachusetts, Easton Pool & Spa has seen business explode.

“A lot of people are really hurting out there, but we’re in a, just happen to be in a sweet spot right now,” Dave Hobaica, the company’s owner said.

With vacation plans on pause and many summer camps closed, parents are looking for ways to entertain the family.

People who can’t install a pool in the yard have been turning to kiddie versions.

“We’re hanging out outside our apartment, playing with water, I have a two-year-old at home, just trying to survive,” Cara Purgason Carillo said.

Many stores have had trouble keeping kiddie pools in stock, and Amazon says online sales doubled in April compared to last year.

The Amezcua family was able to get a kiddie pool.

“Right now, my kids are very small still,” dad Carlos Amezcua said. “So, you know, it’s nice that we can just put up a little kiddie pool.”

The tiny pool can offer relief from the heat … and the boredom of being stuck at home.

