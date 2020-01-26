Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park closed until further notice because of Coronavirus

HONG KONG, CHINA (CBS) – Visitors to Hong Kong saw their travel plans upended on Sunday, January 26th, as both Disneyland and Ocean Park closed down in the city until further notice.

According to a statement by management, the Disneyland was closed down as a precautionary measure in line with disease prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong.

Travelers arriving at the closed entrance to Disneyland registered their disappointment. “Of course we are disappointed, especially as it’s my mum’s birthday”, said Carlos Dones, a 34-year-old Salesman from Manila who had hoped to take his mother to the amusement park.

China is on a seven-day Lunar New Year holiday that started on Friday, January 24th, a period when the amusement parks would be usually packed with tourists.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam declared a virus emergency in the Asian financial hub on Saturday, January 25th, announcing a package of measures to limit the city’s links with mainland China.

Schools, now on Lunar New Year holidays, will remain shut until February 17th, while inbound and outbound flights and high speed rail trips between Hong Kong and Wuhan would be halted.