How are vaccinated parents keeping their unvaccinated kids safe?



HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — As we get closer to President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of U.S. adults in the U.S. vaccinated by the Fourth of July, more and more adults are getting or are already fully vaccinated.

Still, children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible. So with summer camps and summer school underway, how can parents ensure their unvaccinated kids stay safe?

“If children are vaccinated they are less likely to transmit the disease through those activities,” says Hannah Petracca, the Public Informations Officer (PIO) with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

Petracca also says there are steps parents can take to protect kids who cannot get vaccinated.



“Wear a mask when it’s appropriate. Those 9 and older are still recommended to wear a mask if they aren’t vaccinated. And also wash your hands, keep your distance, and maintain those precautions to stay safe.” Hannah Patracca, PIO, Cabell-Huntington Health Department

Officials also recommend parents take small steps like ensuring the daycare facility their kids are attending still follows certain health requirements. Workers at the Kiwanis Day Care Center say they take those additional measures to keep everyone safe.

“We do a lot of handwashing throughout the day – staff and children. We also have additional cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting throughout the day. We do require all children in the building who are 9 and older wear a face mask while here and all staff at this time still will be wearing a face mask whether they’re vaccinated or not,” says Amy Frazier the Executive Director at Kiwanis Day Care Center.

Frazier also says continuing to keep everyone safe, until we’re in the clear, will require all hands on deck.

“We’re doing our part so we ask parents to do their part as well.” Amy Frazier, Executive Director, Kiwanis Day Care Center

