How to avoid online COVID-19 test scams

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – As more people are looking online to get COVID-19 tests, scams are being reported across the county.

West Virginia officials say residents could save themselves from being in those situations by simply doing a little research.

“I would encourage folks that are going to be purchasing at-home tests online or going to get tested to make sure they do their research before they purchase anything,” says Hannah Petracca, the Public Information Officer for the Cabell Huntington Health Department.

She says these sites should never ask for your credit card information or social security number. You can expect to provide your name, date of birth, and a way for them to contact you.

Other Cabell County officials say residents have to be alert because these reports aren’t easy to track.

“A lot of times, like our fraudulent scheme the other day they had actually ghosted the Cabell County Court House number. From what we could tell the scammer on that was from outside the country. So a lot of times these people are not here they’re not local, they’re far off or they’re out of the country,” Chuck Zerkle, Cabell County Sheriff

He says they recommend using credit cards in situations where you are online so you can dispute the charge and to also do your research.

If you think you’ve been scammed and need to report that information here.