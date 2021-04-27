How to travel to Europe: First, get vaccinated

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Catch flights, not COVID. That is the new motto for the upcoming summer travel season.

European Union leaders announced a possible travel comeback this summer… but only for people who have been fully vaccinated.

“Our vaccination medicine is the same as the E.U approved. They also alluded to the fact that if you’ve had covid-19 or if you’ve had a test within five or ten days you can do that,” said Ted Lawson, C.E.O of National Travel.

It is not clear when and how many of the 27 European Union members will open their gates to vaccinated travelers. But the travel industry says they are thankful for this announcement after billions of dollars in losses during the pandemic.

“Infrastructure has stayed in place, the tour companies are still there, the hotels are ready to do business,” said Lawson.

But how do travelers feel about this possible vaccine requirement in order to fly? Many say they disagree.

“Don’t agree with that one. Because a lot of people don’t take the vaccine because of their religious beliefs and a lot of people have illnesses and their doctors told them not to take the covid shots,” said Hilda Parker from Roane County, West Virginia.

“If you are stuck and you have to do what you got to do your more likely going to do it. Do I think it’s right…no, it’s not right,” said Jonathan Morgan from Florida.

Travel experts say a vaccine requirement is not unusual.

“If you go to Africa or other countries you have to have a health certificate in order to get in. So this is not revolutionary…this is something that is standard,” said Lawson.