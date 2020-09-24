Huntington East Middle Moves to Virtual Learning as Result of COVID-19

Students work on virtual lessons in a learning pod created in a South Austin home. (KXAN Photo/Ben Friberg)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) —Students at Huntington East Middle School will move to all remote learning beginning tomorrow after two students who attended classes earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19.

The students last attended school Monday and Tuesday and the school received parental notification of the positive tests this afternoon.

Approximately 120 students and 14 staff members were told to quarantine.

It is anticipated that the school will reopen for in-person instruction on Thursday, October 8th.