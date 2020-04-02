ICYMI: April 1 tristate COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In case you missed any important COVID-19 coverage today, here is what you need to know from the tristate area.
WEST VIRGINIA
- Gov. Jim Justice moved the date of the Primary Election from May 12 to June 9.
- He also extended the statewide school closure through April 30.
- The Mountain State saw its second COVID-19 related death.
KENTUCKY
- Gov. Andy Beshear asked residents to focus on three areas to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic: 1. Social distancing, 2. Boosting the state’s health care resources and 3. Boosting testing.
- The Kentucky National Guard was called in to help feed seniors, families and displaced workers during the coronavirus pandemic. National Guard members will assist four regional food bank warehouses: Dare to Care Food Bank in Louisville; Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland in Elizabethtown; Freestore Foodbank in Wilder; and God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington.
- Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Department for Public Health advised resident to beware of COVID-19 testing scams. Reported scams include at-home tests and some drive-up testing operations.
- Beshear also asked residents to complete the 2020 Census. This can be done online at 2020Census.gov.
OHIO
- Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton signed an order today to require Ohio hospitals that currently must send out its COVID-19 tests to send them to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, the Cleveland Clinic, the University Hospitals in Cleveland or MetroHealth. Gov. Mike DeWine says this will speed up the test’s turnaround time. Read the entire order here.
- Ohio residents who receive SNAP benefits will now be able to shop online because of a new partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.
- DeWine signed an executive order today that will provide assistance for small businesses with mortgage and rent payments. Read the entire order here.
- He also announced the Ohio Manufacturing Alliance to Fight COVID-19. This public-private partnership “will coordinate efforts to provide healthcare workers and first responders with the personal protective equipment.”
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Police find 192 rolls of toilet paper stashed in stolen SUV in Beverly Hills
- FDA hasn’t authorized a two-minute test for coronavirus
- Officers find an alligator while responding to robbery
- ICYMI: April 1 tristate COVID-19 update
- Alabama police searching for missing teen
- Feds: Man intentionally derailed LA train near hospital ship
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – April 1, 2020
- Lawn flamingos showcase social distancing
- Reporter’s cam captures tremble
- Laredo residents ordered to cover their mouths and noses in public places