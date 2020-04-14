ICYMI: April 13 tristate COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In case you missed any important COVID-19 coverage today, here is what you need to know from the tristate area.
WEST VIRGINIA
- Gov. Jim Justice added Jackson County to the list of designated areas where local Health Department officials have broader powers to tighten restrictions to prevent further spread of COVID-19 across the state. Read the entire executive order here.
- Justice signed an executive order that allows the West Virginia Board for Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology waive the five-day limitation on out-of-state licensees practicing speech-language pathology and audiology in West Virginia. Read the entire executive order here.
- He also directed the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to issue a one-time, $500 payment to current recipients of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
- The West Virginia National Guard recently began a mobile sanitizing trailer that can be deployed across the state to sanitize N-95 masks using FDA approved hydrogen peroxide vapors.
- The West Virginia Division of Highways recently set guidelines allowing food trucks to park at rest areas. This temporary measure was set to assist truck drivers during the ongoing pandemic.
- Justice asked all residents to fill out their 2020 United States Census.
OHIO
- Gov. Mike DeWine announced the first death of an Ohio inmate due to COVID-19. An inmate at Pickaway Correctional died over the weekend.
- An order was issued Monday restricting the sale of liquor in counties bordering Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania has closed its liquor stores, prompting people to come across the border to purchase. Those counties will now require Ohio identification at state liquor agencies.
- Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced $5 million of emergency funding for Ohio’s food banks. $1 million is earmarked for purchasing food from Ohio farmers.
