ICYMI: April 14 tristate COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In case you missed any important COVID-19 coverage today, here is what you need to know from the tristate area.
WEST VIRGINIA
- Gov. Jim Justice says residents’ “commitment to practicing good social distancing and staying home has the state ‘trending in a great way.'”
- He also says the West Virginia National Guard and the Department of Health and Human Resources are “working closely with the Wayne County Health Department” due to the 36 patients and 30 employees testing positive yesterday.
KENTUCKY
- Gov. Andy Beshear says the state also has 11 new deaths, including the state’s first healthcare worker.
- Over 653 Kentucky residents have recovered from COVID-19.
- Beshear also says the state still needs personal protective equipment. He asks residents to continue to donate PPE to Kentucky healthcare workers on the coronavirus’ front lines. Those who wish to donate can call 1-833-GIVE-PPE.
OHIO
- Governor Mike DeWine announced his administration is submitting its first waiver application to the federal government, which will allow Ohio to 1) Bolster the use of telehealth and other technology for health assessments and care planning; 2) Waive signature requirements for a variety of providers to ensure safe distancing without compromising access to care; 3) Ease obstacles to access nursing home care; 4) Allow services to be provided at alternative locations; and 5) Remove staffing-level requirements to give providers more flexibility.
- Dr. Amy Acton announced that a new order has been issued requiring local health departments to provide to their jurisdictions’ dispatch agency or agencies the names and addresses of COVID-19-positive individuals. She said this was done to protect first responders.
- Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that 667 critical employers have listed around 41,000 essential job openings on coronavirus.ohio.gov/jobsearch.
