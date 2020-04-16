ICYMI: April 15 tristate COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In case you missed any important COVID-19 coverage today, here is what you need to know from the tristate area.
WEST VIRGINIA
- Gov. Jim Justice announced he has begun to have discussions with medical experts and other officials about transitioning into the next phase of the State’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, which would include the state’s economy.
- Justice also announced $100,000 checks went out to all 55 counties across West Virginia today to allow for men and women on the front lines fighting the spread of COVID-19 to receive “Hero Pay” for their service to the state.
- He also says he directed the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia National Guard to address inconsistencies in the ways that the State has been collecting data on COVID-19 cases.
- He says the State Holiday accompanying West Virginia’s Primary Election Day has been moved to match the new primary date, June 9.
KENTUCKY
- In response to protestors outside the press briefing shouting chants such as “Open up Kentucky” and “We want to work,” Beshear said the decisions made have been put in place to save lives and flatten the curve of the virus. He says should the state open up immediately or too soon, it would cause the death rate in the state to rise.
- Gov. Andy Beshear says the state is working thoughtfully with Indiana and Ohio to make plans for when the time for reopening the states comes to move forward without causing any potential resurgence of the virus
OHIO
- Governor Mike DeWine says he asked the Ohio Hospital Association to begin developing a plan to begin treating patients whose non-COVID-19 elective procedures were delayed or deferred due to the ongoing pandemic.
- Lt. Governor Husted announced by the end of next week, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will be able to begin processing the additional $600-a-week payments authorized by the federal CARES Act.
- DeWine today announced the expansion of Ohio’s partnership with Battelle to extend their sterilization services to law enforcement agencies and EMS providers. The Ohio Department of Public Safety and Battelle have now partnered to sterilize N-95 masks for all of Ohio’s first responders. Battelle is providing this service for free.
- DeWine says he is approving the early release of 105 prison inmates in Ohio who had been scheduled to be released in the next 90 days.
- DeWine asked Ohioans to complete the 2020 Census