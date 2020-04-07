ICYMI: April 6 tristate COVID-19 update

In case you missed any important COVID-19 coverage today, here is what you need to know from the tristate area.
WEST VIRGINIA
- Gov. Jim Justice said the state “continues to do the right things to limit the spread of the COVID-19” including issuing executive orders for the counties most impacted. Read the entire executive order for Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties here. Read the entire executive order for Kanawha, Monongalia and Harrison counties here.
- Justice also confirmed the state’s fourth death attributed to COVID-19, an 85-year-old male from Harrison County with underlying conditions.
KENTUCKY
- Gov. Andy Beshear announced a program to start using cabins in state parks as quarantine areas for first responders who need a place to stay while awaiting test results after they become exposed to the virus.
- He also asked residents to help gather the much need personal protection equipment. Needed equipment includes N95 Face Masks/Respirators, P100, PAPR, PAPR parts, face shields, latex-free gloves, oxygen concentrators, procedural or surgical masks, disposable gowns, foot covers or surgical caps.
OHIO
- Ohio’s new stay at home order goes into effect at midnight. Retailers will be required to determine the maximum number of customers allowed in the store to account for proper physical distancing. That number must also be displayed at the businesses’ entrances. Read the entire order here.
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says they have developed a plan to help double the state’s hospital capacity to help deal with COVID-19’s upcoming surge. The plan included finding buildings that could help support a large number of patients. Ohio officials have selected six sites based on considerations including distance to an existing hospital, conditions safe for patients and health care professionals and space to meet the region’s expected needs.
- These sites include Seagate Convention Center in Lucas County, Case Western University’s Health Education Campus in Cuyahoga County, Dayton Convention Center in Montgomery County, Covelli Convention Center in Mahoning County, Duke Energy Convention Center in Hamilton County and Greater Columbus Convention Center in Franklin County. Officials say these facilities would be used for the mildly ill, while the sickest patients will be housed in traditional hospitals.
- DeWine also announced the authorization of the Ohio National Guard to assist federal authorities in the Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in Columbiana County where seven inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, and three inmates have died from the disease.
- DeWine reminded “snowbirds” they must quarantine for 14 days once they arrive in Ohio.
