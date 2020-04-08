ICYMI: April 7 tristate COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In case you missed any important COVID-19 coverage today, here is what you need to know from the tristate area.
WEST VIRGINIA
- Gov. Jim Justice says due to, “the continued hard work of Workforce employees and with the assistance of the West Virginia National Guard,” the backlog of unemployment claims are being processed.
- He also says Workforce West Virginia will begin distributing the additional $600 in federal unemployment compensation provided by the Cares Act for unemployment claimants.
- Justice says 0.559% of West Virginians have been tested as compared to 0.592% nationwide.
KENTUCKY
- Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Deputy Secretary Josh Benton says they are actively training more staff to process unemployment insurance claims, going from 12 before the pandemic to now 1,000 to 1,200 on the phones to help Kentuckians.
OHIO
- The Ohio Liquor Control Commission passed an emergency rule to allow establishments with an existing on-premises liquor permit to sell and deliver alcohol for off-premises consumption. Patrons can purchase no more than two drinks per meal.
- A new office has been developed within the Ohio Development Services Agency to better coordinate Ohio’s efforts to identify and provide support for Ohio’s nearly 950,000 small businesses. More information can be found here.
- Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Director Annette Chambers-Smith recommended to the Correctional Institution Inspection Committee certain inmates scheduled to be released in the next 90 days be released sooner to allow for increased social distancing between prison staff and inmates.
- Additionally, 26 inmates who are over the age of 60 and suffering from one or more chronic health conditions are also under consideration for release.
- The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced those who did not already receive the maximum monthly allotment for their household size from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in March will be issued an additional payment beginning this week.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- St. Albans girl brings joy to her grandfather’s life through music
- Kanawha County approves ‘Hero Pay’ for county employees on COVID-19’s frontlines
- ICYMI: April 7 tristate COVID-19 update
- As U.S. marks 10,000 coronavirus deaths, Trump hopeful situation will improve
- Marshall University confirms employee with COVID-19
- Fandual Sportsbook to offer political betting exclusively in WV
- Wisconsin voters wait for hours, others stay home amid virus
- ‘Zoom-bombing’: What it is and how to prevent it from happening during your next call
- Pandemic heroes: Special needs parents
- 147 new cases, seven additional deaths in KY; state works to increase response to unemployment calls