ICYMI: April 8 tristate COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In case you missed any important COVID-19 coverage today, here is what you need to know from the tristate area.
WEST VIRGINIA
- Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order on Wednesday to include Marion County, along with six other West Virginia counties, as designated areas where local Health Department officials have broader powers to tighten restrictions to prevent further spread of COVID-19 across the state. Read the entire executive order here.
- Justice said Optum, a division of UnitedHealth now offers an emotional support helpline. West Virginia residents experiencing anxiety or stress due to the COVID-19 crisis can reach the free hotline at any time. The number is 866-342-6892.
- Justice also encouraged West Virginia residents to consider getting involved in foster care.
KENTUCKY
- Gov. Andy Beshear signed a new executive order limiting the number of people going into essential businesses to one member of a household.
- He also signed an order to continue allowing prescriptions to be filled without having to physically visit a doctor.
- Beshear says the state received access to the $600 CARES Act payments and will start working to get the payments to those eligible.
OHIO
- Gov. Mike DeWine says the personal protective equipment shortage in Ohio “remains severe.” He made a plea to healthcare workers using N95 masks to send them to Battelle which can serialize up to 160,000 masks each day, making them reusable up to 20 times. Hospitals can contact Battelle at battelle.org to arrange for mask sterilization.
- DeWine also urged everyone to report any suspected child abuse or neglect by calling 855-OH-CHILD.
- DeWine says he asked the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation to give up to $1.6 billion to Ohio employers. He says he hopes this will help ease the economic impact of COVID-19 on Ohio’s economy and business community.
- John Dawson, a corrections officer with Ohio Department of Rehabilitation, died after testing positive for COVID-19 on March 30.
