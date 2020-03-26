ICYMI: March 25 tristate COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In case you missed any important COVID-19 coverage today, here is what you need to know from the tristate area.
WEST VIRGINIA
- Gov. Jim Justice asked West Virginia Tax Commissioner Dale Steager to extend the West Virginia income tax filing and payment deadline until Wednesday, July 15.
- He also said he will be waiving all interest and penalties on property tax filings until Friday, May 1.
- Justice instructed State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch to extend the ongoing closure of all schools statewide for at least three-and-a-half more weeks. The Governor and education leaders are now hoping to resume in-class instruction on Monday, April 20.
- The West Virginia Division of Highways has created a plan that will allow essential roadwork and emergency situations to continue, while reducing the number of workers present at one time.
- Religious leaders from throughout the state participated in the “Day of Prayer” event.
KENTUCKY
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear provided details about the stay-at-home order that will take effect at 8 p.m., Thursday, March 26. Exempted businesses include grocery stores, gas stations, hardware stores and media outlets. The sale of firearms and ammunition also is exempted. The full executive order can be found on his website.
- Beshear also ordered all residential evictions to stop as long as the state of emergency remains in effect.
- Unemployment eligibility has been expanded effective immediately due to COVID-19. Those wishing to file a claim should visit kcc.ky.gov.
- Beshear announced a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility to begin next week. More details will be provided Thursday, March 25.
OHIO
- Governor Mike DeWine said the state government plans to take action against a non-essential company that has remained open.
- Lt. Governor Jon Husted said eligibility for the Home Energy Assistance Program will continue through May 1.
