ICYMI: March 25 tristate COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - On this week's episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we share segments from our WOWK COVID-19 special, "Facts Over Fear," in which West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and other top state officials address concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Later in the show, United States Representative Carol Miller shares advice that we should all aim to remember, and Steve Roberts addresses unemployment concerns.

In segment 1, we share a portion of our WOWK COVID-19 special, "Facts Over Fear." Governor Jim Justice shares how being prepared has helped us combat the virus, shares his thoughts on restricting travel, and tells us the most important thing we can do right now: be "mountaineer strong." Dr. Clay Marsh, Vice President and Executive Dean of Health Sciences at West Virginia University, breaks down mortality rate numbers, talks about the advantages of living in a state with natural barriers and distance between people, and tells us how we can avoid overwhelming hospitals.