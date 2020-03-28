ICYMI: March 28 COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) - Kanawha Boulevard now looks pretty empty, after Mayor Amy Goodwin shut down the boulevard from Brooks Street to Court Street.

"Stay home," says Mayor Goodwin. "But if you need to get outside, we wanted to make sure we provided a space to do it safely. Because what's happening right now on Kanawha Boulevard, is not safe. This is not a time to group together. We wanted to do this, so that you could remain that safe distance."