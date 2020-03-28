ICYMI: March 28 COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In case you missed any important COVID-19 coverage today, here is what you need to know from the tristate area.
WEST VIRGINIA
- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 113.
- The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced the number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 22 as of this afternoon.
- The Cabell-Huntington Health Department confirmed the first case of COVID-19 reported in a Cabell County resident. The person is a man in his 30s and is self-isolated at home.
KENTUCKY
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 92 news COVID-19 cases in the state.
- The federal government declared Kentucky as a major disaster area and ordered Federal assistance to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by COVID-19.
- The state made changes to its unemployment benefits, WIC and SNAP. More information can be found at govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
OHIO
- During a press conference, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a plea to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to issue an emergency waiver for the use of new technology that could sterilize up to 160,000 used personal protective face masks per day in Ohio.
- He also asked LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics, which are doing COVID-19 testing in Ohio, to provide testing results to the Ohio Department of Health as soon as possible.
- DeWine asks anyone with personal protection equipment to email the state at together@governor.ohio.gov. Needed PPE includes: surgical gowns, face, surgical masks, gloves (nitrile, vinyl, or butyl), N-95 particulate respirators, isolation gowns, face shields,Tyvek coveralls, thermometers, foot coverings and ventilator tubing.
- DeWine directed state employees to inspect every contractor working on an essential state contract to ensure “they are abiding by best practices outlined in Ohio’s Stay at Home order.”
