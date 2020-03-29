ICYMI: March 29 tristate COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In case you missed any important COVID-19 coverage today, here is what you need to know from the tristate area.
WEST VIRGINIA
- Through the Marion County Health Department and United Health Center, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources today confirmed an 88-year old female from Marion County has died as a result of COVID-19.
- The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Saturday the number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 28 as of this afternoon.
KENTUCKY
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 45 new COVID-19 cases for the state. As of now, there are no new deaths to report.
- Beshear also asks Kentucky mayors to close down golf courses that are not following social distancing guidelines.
OHIO
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spoke with President Donald Trump who says he will help get the Food and Drug Administration to expand authorization of Columbus-based company Battelle’s new technology to sterilize surgical masks.
