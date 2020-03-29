Coronavirus Updates

ICYMI: March 29 tristate COVID-19 update

by: Kimberely Blackburn, Digital Producer

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In case you missed any important COVID-19 coverage today, here is what you need to know from the tristate area.

WEST VIRGINIA

  • Through the Marion County Health Department and United Health Center, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources today confirmed an 88-year old female from Marion County has died as a result of COVID-19.
  • The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Saturday the number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 28 as of this afternoon.

KENTUCKY

  • Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 45 new COVID-19 cases for the state. As of now, there are no new deaths to report.
  • Beshear also asks Kentucky mayors to close down golf courses that are not following social distancing guidelines.

OHIO

  • Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spoke with President Donald Trump who says he will help get the Food and Drug Administration to expand authorization of Columbus-based company Battelle’s new technology to sterilize surgical masks.

