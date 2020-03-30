Coronavirus Updates

ICYMI: March 30 tristate COVID-19 update

Coronavirus

by: Kimberely Blackburn, Digital Producer

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In case you missed any important COVID-19 coverage today, here is what you need to know from the tristate area.

WEST VIRGINIA

  • Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order today requiring out-of-state citizens to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in the Mountain State and authorizing the West Virginia State Police to monitor the state roads and highways to enforce that order.
  • He also closed all state park campgrounds. Read the entire executive order here.
  • The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19 have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 145.

KENTUCKY

  • Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order to limit out-of-state travel. Exemptions including travel to other states for work and groceries, to care for loved ones, to obtain health care and when required by a court order.
  • Kentuckians arriving back in the commonwealth from out of state are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. Read the entire order here.
  • Beshear confirmed 42 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the states total up to 480.

OHIO

  • Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will extend its order to keep schools closed through the end of April.
  • He also announced the formation of a team to help those who live in facilities including homeless shelters, domestic shelters, group homes and recovery housing.
  • DeWine announced plans to develop a business advisory group to help ensure businesses are doing what they should to keep area employees safe; provide recommendations to ease the economic impact COVID-19 will have on the state; provide recommendations for economic recovery.
  • Inmates incarcerated at Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction prisons have begun making some of these necessary healthcare supplies.
  • Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton confirmed 1933 COVID-19 cases, 475 hospitalizations and 39 deaths.

