ICYMI: March 30 tristate COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In case you missed any important COVID-19 coverage today, here is what you need to know from the tristate area.
WEST VIRGINIA
- Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order today requiring out-of-state citizens to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in the Mountain State and authorizing the West Virginia State Police to monitor the state roads and highways to enforce that order.
- He also closed all state park campgrounds. Read the entire executive order here.
- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19 have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 145.
KENTUCKY
- Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order to limit out-of-state travel. Exemptions including travel to other states for work and groceries, to care for loved ones, to obtain health care and when required by a court order.
- Kentuckians arriving back in the commonwealth from out of state are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. Read the entire order here.
- Beshear confirmed 42 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the states total up to 480.
OHIO
- Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will extend its order to keep schools closed through the end of April.
- He also announced the formation of a team to help those who live in facilities including homeless shelters, domestic shelters, group homes and recovery housing.
- DeWine announced plans to develop a business advisory group to help ensure businesses are doing what they should to keep area employees safe; provide recommendations to ease the economic impact COVID-19 will have on the state; provide recommendations for economic recovery.
- Inmates incarcerated at Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction prisons have begun making some of these necessary healthcare supplies.
- Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton confirmed 1933 COVID-19 cases, 475 hospitalizations and 39 deaths.
