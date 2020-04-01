ICYMI: March 31 tristate COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In case you missed any important COVID-19 coverage today, here is what you need to know from the tristate area.
WEST VIRGINIA
- Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order to suspend all elective medical procedures. Read the entire order here.
- He also issued an executive order directing private campgrounds to prohibit new out-of-state campers. Read the entire order here.
- Justice said he will do whatever it takes to keep the Williamson Hospital open in Mingo County.
- At the request of the West Virginia Board of Nursing and the West Virginia Board of Medicine, Justice signed an executive order that suspends regulations that currently prevent medical providers from “best responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.” Read the entire order here.
KENTUCKY
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 114 new positive COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths associated with the virus.
- He also announced an expansion to the child care options the state provides to its first responders and health care workers. It will now expand to grocery store workers.
- Today, Beshear issued an executive order allowing law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical service personnel, park rangers and corrections officers to rehire previously retired workers to fill key roles. Read the entire order here.
OHIO
- The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency issued an order today to maintain public water service during the COVID-19 state of emergency. This will prevent a water system from shutting off a resident’s water service due to non-payment during the state of emergency. It also requires water systems to reconnect water to anyone whose water was shut off dating back to January 1. Read more here.
- DeWine also announced JobsOhio provided assistance to Appalachian Growth Capital so it can fund low-interest loans for small Southeast Ohio businesses hardest hit by the economic situation.
- Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton issued an order requiring weekly online reporting of ventilators and other machines and devices that provide breathing assistance. Read the entire order here.
