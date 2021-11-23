‘If you are sick, do not go out this Black Friday. Stay home’: Black Friday safety advice

FILE – In this Nov. 25, 2011 file photo, shoppers grab televisions at a store in Knoxville, Tenn., minutes after it opened. (AP Photo/The News Sentinel, Wade Payne)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Black Friday is just a few days away, and with this Black Friday being the first since last year’s lockdown, many people are looking forward to getting out and grabbing a few “holiday essentials.”

As COVID-19 numbers continue trickling up, health departments have an idea of what you can do to remain safe.

What can I expect to see Friday?

“We know that people are going to be congregating. In some places, it’s just going to be a bit of a madhouse. So, the best way to keep yourself safe, wear your mask when you’re in public – especially in large crowds like that – wash your hands every time you touch something new, and make sure you’re using hand sanitizer to keep yourself safe,” says Dr. Sherri Young, the Health Officer with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Dr. Michael Kilkenny, the Health Officer with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department says there are also steps store owners can take to make sure this Black Friday is safe for everyone.

What can store owners do?

“I think that additional signage on your door helps. I think that people who want to wear a mask are more comfortable when they see that ‘you must wear a mask’ sign,” he explains.

Kilkenny says employees would also be best protected with masks as a lot of people are expected to be out and crowding the stores. He also says additional hand sanitizing and surface sanitizing precautions would help as well.

With a high number of people expected to be out this weekend, Dr. Young and Dr. Kilkenny both encourage people to take others’ health situations into consideration.

“For anybody who has a fever, chills, feeling ill – whether you feel like it’s just a cold or something minor – it still could be something like the flu, it still could be COVID-19. If you are sick and especially if you have a fever – or respiratory symptoms – do not go out and go shopping this black Friday. Stay home, those deals will be online,” Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Health Officer

“We ask everybody to mask up for them. Mask up for other people’s protection—the people who can’t get vaccinated.” Dr. Michael Kilkenny, Cabell Huntington Health Department Health Officer

Both officials also advise getting tested at the end of the weekend before heading back to work.

