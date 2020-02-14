Interactive map allows residents to track worldwide Coronavirus cases

Researchers with John Hopkins University created an interactive map to allow resident to track confirmed cases of the virus worldwide.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – While no cases of the Coronavirus have reached the WOWK, Channel 13 viewing area, tensions rise as worldwide cases continue to climb.

To address the public response to this ongoing public health emergency, researchers with John Hopkins University recently developed an interactive web-based dashboard to track reported cases in real-time. Using this interactive map, residents can track every confirmed case and stay on top of Coronavirus cases across the globe.

According to the map, 15 cases of the virus have been confirmed, with the closest being in Boston. Other cases have been confirmed in states including Wisconsin, Illinois, California, Washington, Texas and Arizona.

The outbreak first garnered worldwide attention after the World Health Organization received word of an outbreak of “pneumonia of unknown cause” detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, according to information obtained by John Hopkins.

As of January 23, health officials have confirmed over 800 cases.

Symptoms associated with the virus incluse respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. More severe cases can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and death.

Health officials said they recommend residents avoid the infection with regular hand washing, covering their mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and thoroughly cooking meat and eggs.

