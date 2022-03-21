HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – As the number of COVID-19 cases across the country continue to fall, some believe COVID-19 could be coming to an end or even believe it’s over already.

Still, health officials in the Mountain State say residents should “learn to live with it” as we are far from an end.

Is COVID-19 over?

“No, COVID is not over. COVID is not over. Our risk from getting seriously ill from COVID is reducing. A greater percentage of our population has less risk of getting seriously ill from COVID, but people are still getting COVID in our community, people are still being hospitalized, and people are still dying from it. It is not over,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, the Health Officer and CEO for the Cabell Huntington Health Department.

Dr. Sherri Young, the Health Officer with the Kanawha Charleston Health Department also says, although residents and health care officials are getting better at dealing with the virus, we’re nowhere near an end.

“When we first started this journey, we didn’t have enough tests, we didn’t have vaccines, we didn’t have oral medications, we didn’t have antibodies; we now have a lot more tools in the toolbox. It’s endemic and so widespread that we will never be rid of COVID,” Young explained.

Numbers are going down. What are residents doing “right”?

“We have people that have been vaccinated that had less cases or had milder symptoms when they did contract the omicron variant. What we’re doing right is we’re wearing our mask and washing our hands, and we got through it without breaking the healthcare system. We saw a lot of hospitalizations. We saw a lot of staffing issues. That’s where we don’t want to be again,” said Young.”

Officials say we should be aware that there are going to be different waves and variants that will affect our daily lives “that’s how we learned what was going to happen with previous waves and that’s our best defense to know what’s coming.”

What can we expect heading into the summer?

“We will probably see some cases on the rise in late April. What will happen as April and May come around is people will start traveling, and it’ll be summertime and kids will be out of school. We’ve taken down a lot of the mask policies, and that’s another reason we’ll probably be seeing the spread as BA.2 makes its way to the United States.”

Young says the best way to continue to keep numbers down is to refer to previous health advice: wash your hands, keep your COVID-19 status up-to-date, and mask when it’s evident numbers are rising.