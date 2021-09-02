Kanawha County confirms another breakthrough COVID-19 death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—On Thursday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported 176 new COVID-19 cases.

Three more deaths were also reported: A 63-year-old female and a 66-year-old male who were not fully vaccinated and a 66-year-old female who was vaccinated.

The numbers below reflect changes since the last report:

Total cases 18,519 Up 176 Confirmed cases 15,268 Up 152 Probable cases 3,251 Up 24 Active cases 1,684 Up 53 Recovered cases 16,493 Up 120 Deaths 342 Up 3

West Virginia Health officials reported 1,632 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s overall total to 192,788 cases throughout the pandemic.

The WV DHHR also reported on Thursday that 11 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19. Since March 2020, a total of 3,117 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the Mountain State.