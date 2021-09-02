Coronavirus Updates
Kanawha County confirms another breakthrough COVID-19 death

Coronavirus

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—On Thursday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported 176 new COVID-19 cases.

Three more deaths were also reported: A 63-year-old female and a 66-year-old male who were not fully vaccinated and a 66-year-old female who was vaccinated.

The numbers below reflect changes since the last report:

Total cases18,519Up 176
Confirmed cases15,268Up 152
Probable cases3,251Up 24
Active cases1,684Up 53
Recovered cases16,493Up 120
Deaths342Up 3

West Virginia Health officials reported 1,632 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s overall total to 192,788 cases throughout the pandemic.

The WV DHHR also reported on Thursday that 11 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19. Since March 2020, a total of 3,117 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the Mountain State.

