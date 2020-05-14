Kanawha County Courthouse plans to reopen

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission will reopen Courthouse facilities next week.

The Courthouse will reopen Monday, May 18, 2020, according to the Kanawha County Comission. This includes the following facilities :

Assessor

County Commission

Circuit Clerk and Magistrate Clerk,

County Clerk, Assessor

Prosecuting Attorney

Sheriff

Employees, members of the public, and vendors who are currently ill or have flu-like cannot enter any building or office, according to the Kanawha County Commission

Facial coverings are required to access the County Clerk’s Record Room and Judicial Annex Building.

Fever screening is mandatory.

The public is encouraged to call ahead for the following facilities:

County Commission 304-357-0101

Circuit Clerk’s Office 304-357-0440

County Clerk at 304-357-0130

Assessor 304-357-0250

Prosecuting Attorney 304-357-0300

Sheriff Tax Office at 304-357-0210

Sheriff Law Enforcement at 304-357-0200

For more information, visit www.kanawha.us.