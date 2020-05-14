Coronavirus Updates

Kanawha County Courthouse plans to reopen

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission will reopen Courthouse facilities next week.

The Courthouse will reopen Monday, May 18, 2020, according to the Kanawha County Comission. This includes the following facilities :

  • Assessor
  • County Commission
  • Circuit Clerk and Magistrate Clerk, 
  • County Clerk, Assessor
  • Prosecuting Attorney
  • Sheriff

Employees, members of the public, and vendors who are currently ill or have flu-like cannot enter any building or office, according to the Kanawha County Commission

Facial coverings are required to access the County Clerk’s Record Room and Judicial Annex Building.

Fever screening is mandatory.

The public is encouraged to call ahead for the following facilities:

  • County Commission 304-357-0101
  • Circuit Clerk’s Office 304-357-0440
  • County Clerk at 304-357-0130
  • Assessor 304-357-0250
  • Prosecuting Attorney 304-357-0300
  • Sheriff Tax Office at 304-357-0210 
  • Sheriff Law Enforcement at 304-357-0200

For more information, visit www.kanawha.us.

