KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced on Monday that the county has exceeded 600 COVID-19 deaths.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Kanawha County currently stands at 604.

“Sadly, today, we reached another unfortunate milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic by exceeding 600 deaths in Kanawha County as a result of COVID-19,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Health Officer and Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “With each soul lost to this pandemic, we remember them as our family, our friends, our neighbors, and our colleagues, and we celebrate the lives they lived and those lives that they have touched,” she added. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to each and every one of these individuals and their families,” concluded Dr. Young.