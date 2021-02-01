Kanawha County School leaders positive about first weeks of blended learning

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Schools across the Mountain State were tasked with finding a way to get students back in the classroom safely, in the midst of a pandemic.

This week marks the third week of blended learning for Kanawha County Schools. Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams said they are focusing on getting personnel vaccinated.

“We’ve had four vaccination clinics for shot one, and we are starting shot 2 this week. So this Friday we will vaccinate approximately a thousand people,” he said.

They’ve worked with two local pharmacies to distribute 2,800 vaccines during events at two local high schools.

They’re also asking people working in the schools to communicate about personal protective equipment needs.

“We have plenty of PPE,” Williams said. “We’ve told our teachers and other employees who aren’t teachers to contact their principal or supervisor if there is something they want or they need. We’ve got a warehouse with things in there ready to go out to replenish what they’ve used.”

Students in grades pre-K through 12 are required to wear masks. When it comes to social distancing, he says each school is doing the best they can.

“We’ve taken things out of the classrooms. We’ve added teachers into the class to split the class to make it smaller. But not every school has room to split a class. So we are not able to do that everywhere. But where we could we did,” Williams said.

The team is also focusing on cleaning commonly touched areas, like doors and light switches.