CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) reports 45 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of cases for the area to 25,807.

Officials also report 45 new recovered cases. This brings the total number of recoveries to 24,943.

There were also no new deaths reported for the area, leaving the total number at 444 throughout the duration of the pandemic.