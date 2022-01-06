KCHD to hold drive-through testing and vaccination clinic at Coonskin Park

FILE – A staff member from the National Health Organisation (EODY) prepares a booster Johnson and Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 at Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The fast-moving omicron variant is complicating a key question: How does the COVID-19 pandemic end and the world co-exist with this virus? Experts agree that the coronavirus is here to stay. Ending the pandemic won’t be like flipping a light switch. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will hold a drive-through testing and vaccination clinic at the Coonskin Park Clubhouse parking lot on Saturday, January 8 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

COVID-19 testing, COVID-19 vaccines, pediactric COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 booster vaccines and flu vaccines will be available.

This event is in coordination with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, the City of Charleston, Kanawha County Commission, and the Charleston Fire Department.

The address for the Coonskin Park Clubhouse parking lot is 376 Henry C Hoppy Shores Drive, Charleston, WV 25302.