KCHD to hold drive-through testing and vaccination clinic at Coonskin Park

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will hold a drive-through testing and vaccination clinic at the Coonskin Park Clubhouse parking lot on Saturday, January 8 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
COVID-19 testing, COVID-19 vaccines, pediactric COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 booster vaccines and flu vaccines will be available.
This event is in coordination with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, the City of Charleston, Kanawha County Commission, and the Charleston Fire Department.
The address for the Coonskin Park Clubhouse parking lot is 376 Henry C Hoppy Shores Drive, Charleston, WV 25302.