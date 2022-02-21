FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.

According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, the state’s latest update as of Friday, Feb. 18 included new 4,388 cases and 46 deaths, bringing Kentucky to a total of 1,258,447 cases and 13,565 deaths throughout the pandemic.

As of Friday’s update, health officials reported 1,540 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19 with 292 patients in the ICU and 144 on ventilators.

The state’s positivity rate as of Friday was 14.34% with 107 counties in red on the state’s current incidence rate map.