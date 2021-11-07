Kids and the COVID vaccine: Here’s what not to do before they get the shot

A child wears a pin she received after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Beaumont Health offices in Southfield, Michigan on November 5, 2021. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control have issued a recommendation to parents about what not to do before taking their little ones to get the COVID-19 shot.

“It is not recommended you give pain relievers before vaccination to try to prevent side effects,” CDC says on their website.

The CDC says you’ll need a green light from your child’s doctor before using a non-aspirin pain reliever at home after your child gets vaccinated. In general, aspirin is not recommended for children under 18 years of age.

But the CDC says here’s what you can do:

Tell the doctor or nurse about any allergies your child may have.

Your child should be seated or lying down during vaccination and for 15 minutes after the vaccine is given, to prevent fainting and injuries related to fainting

Also during that 15 minutes after your child gets the shot, he or she should stick around in case they have a severe allergic reaction and need immediate treatment.

You can place a cool, damp cloth on the injection site to help with discomfort.

Possible side effects are pain, redness and swelling at the injection site. They might also feel tired, get a headache, have chills and develop a fever. These side effects should go away in a few days, according to the CDC.

Last week, child-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were approved unanimously by a CDC panel and many pharmacies, doctor’s offices and hospitals already have them.

You can click here to schedule an appointment.