Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

KY COVID-19 latest: over 100 new vaccination sites

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced 119 new vaccination sites.

According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, that brings the state’s total number of vaccine providers to 410.

1,447 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Bluegrass State with 43 new deaths.

“Vaccinations are going incredibly well in Kentucky,” said Governor Beshear. “We are giving out doses faster than the federal government provides them. More than 646,000 Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of their shot of hope less than a year after our first confirmed COVID-19 case.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS