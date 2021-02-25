KY COVID-19 latest: over 100 new vaccination sites

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced 119 new vaccination sites.

According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, that brings the state’s total number of vaccine providers to 410.

1,447 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Bluegrass State with 43 new deaths.

“Vaccinations are going incredibly well in Kentucky,” said Governor Beshear. “We are giving out doses faster than the federal government provides them. More than 646,000 Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of their shot of hope less than a year after our first confirmed COVID-19 case.”