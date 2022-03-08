LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Lawrence County Health Department (LCHD) will have four COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.

All clinics will be at the Lawrence County Health Department, 2122 S. 8th St., Ironton, Ohio:

DATE TIME Tuesday, March 8, 2022 4:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Dates and times for the LCHD’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and regular and pediatric Pfizer vaccines will be available:

J & J — Ages 18 years and older. Booster doses available if two months have passed since initial dose.

— Ages 18 years and older. Booster doses available if two months have passed since initial dose. Moderna — Ages 18 years and older. Booster doses available if five months have passed since last dose.

— Ages 18 years and older. Booster doses available if five months have passed since last dose. Pfizer — Ages 12 years and older. Booster doses available if five months have passed since last dose.

— Ages 12 years and older. Booster doses available if five months have passed since last dose. Pfizer (pediatric) — Ages five to 11.

Individuals who want to get a booster should bring their vaccine card to the clinic. A registration form can be filled out beforehand to save time.

Individuals should also bring a copy of their insurance card for the administration fee. However, the health department says, “no one will be charged out-of-pocket, and no one will be denied a vaccine if uninsured.”

For more information, call the LCHD at 740-532-3962 or visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Information tab on the their website. The LCHD regularly posts COVID-19 updates and vaccine clinic schedules to Facebook.

LCHD Mission Statement: The Lawrence County Health Department is committed to monitoring community health status, identifying and addressing public health threats, enforcing laws that protect the public health, as well as providing services to prevent and control diseases.