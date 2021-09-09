Lawrence County Health Department concerned as they see an increase of COVID-19 among children

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – With the Delta variant on the rise, Lawrence County, Ohio is seeing an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases.



This August the Lawrence County Health Department reported 1,137 new positive COVID cases, 36 hospitalizations, and four deaths.

That’s the highest amount of positive COVID cases the county has seen in a month for the entire year.



“It’s concerning,” said Lawrence County Health Department, Debbie Fisher. “We know that this Delta variant is very transmissible and it just seems like kids are real prime to get it. Last year our biggest cases were in 60 and older and now its 50 and under”

The health department said they are concerned as school is back in session and they are seeing an increase in cases among children.

“We had a total of 482 cases from August 30th to September 5th,” said Fisher. “We had a total of 482 cases and 153 were school-aged children. That’s a lot of kids in a short amount of time.”

The health department stressed the ways to slow the spread of COVID-19 are to wear a mask, social distance, sanitize and most importantly get vaccinated.



“Hospitals, the community, and the Lawrence County Health Department, we’re all seeing results with the vaccine,” said Allison White a student nurse at Ohio University Southern Campus. “It’s pretty vital. If you can get the vaccine, its working.

The health department encourages people to get the vaccine not only to protect themselves but those around them.

“When people are vaccinated they are less likely to become sick enough to be put in the hospital and they are less likely to die from COVID,” said Fisher.

With fall sports and activities back in full swing, health officials said it’s important to say safe and protect yourself and others from the spread.



“I know football games and concerts and all that are picking up, but I would definitely just make sure you wear your mask,” said White. “As much as people don’t want to wear masks they are showing results.”

